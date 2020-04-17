Nenagh pharmacist warning against Covid-19 complacency on the streets

A Nenagh pharmacist is warning against complacency creeping in as Covid-19 restrictions continue.

Denis Finnerty wants to see the public take action by calling the Gardai if they notice people not adhering to social distancing guidelines, but stresses that there has been a high level of compliance so far.

However, one incident in Nenagh yesterday has raised some concerns for him:

“Yesterday evening in town, I saw a group of six or seven young fellas marching up Kenyon Street as if nothing was going on. The first thing I did was call the Guards.

“I felt that so many people are making efforts to slow down the spread, and to see behaviour like that was galling given what healthcare professionals, including nursing home staff, are going through.”