Nenagh march to mark One Billion Rising

Members of North Tipp domestic abuse support group Ascend have taken part in a worldwide march to highlight violence against women.

One Billion Rising began as a call to action in 2012 based on the shocking statistic that 1 in 3 women will be beaten or raped in her lifetime.

As part of the campaign Ascend members walked from Nenagh Courthouse to the Civic Offices this morning where they were greeted by the Deputy Cathaoirleach.

Mary Callanan who took part told Tipp FM the issues facing women are a real eye opener.