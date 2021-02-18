Nenagh Live to make a welcome return

Those behind ‘Nenagh Live’ are now encouraging people to come up with ideas on how to recreate St Patrick’s Day festivities this year.

The initiative, held in conjunction with Tipperary County Council, was a major success before Christmas in highlighting small businesses and local musical talent.

The photographers and videographers involved are now back on board to put together three further episodes for mid-March.

David Spain of Spain AV is one of those involved. He’s encouraging people, businesses and community organisations to get in touch with Nenagh Live online if they want to submit an idea.

“We are putting together a three day event. Three episodes, three days celebrating Nenagh – the people, the surrounding area and the heritage.”

“We’re going to a wide variety of places, people and performers. We’re inviting people to come and talk to us and hopefully they’ll take part as well.”

Anybody looking to submit their ideas can get in touch on the ‘Nenagh Live’ Facebook and Instagram pages, or email [email protected]