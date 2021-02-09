Nenagh Injury Unit Reopens

The Injury Unit at Nenagh Hospital is reopening today.

The service had to be suspended because of COVID-19 just over a week ago.

Services at Nenagh Hospital had to be suspended temporarily on Saturday, the 30th of January because of the considerable number of staff who were unavailable for duty due to COVID-19.

However, UL Hospitals Group have now told Tipp FM News that their staffing levels have recovered sufficiently to allow the Injury Unit to reopen from this morning.

As well as this, the Medical Assessment Unit (which is accessed through GP referral) will resume its normal operations in Nenagh today.

The Hospitals Group says that the majority of outpatient appointments at Nenagh Hospital and across the group remain deferred until further notice, in accordance with public health restrictions.

The move was prompted by a significant surge in COVID-19.

However, time-critical outpatient appointments are being accommodated with patients being contacted directly in advance.

The injury unit in Nenagh is open seven days a week from 8am to 8pm.