Nenagh to host first Network Ireland Tipperary event of 2020

Network Ireland Tipperary is kicking the year off to a strong start with the talk “MarketingCoach: Your Toolkit for Success in 2020” to be hosted in Nenagh tomorrow evening at 7.30pm.

It will be delivered by Muireann Fitzmaurice who owns the award winning business MarketingCoach.ie.

Network Ireland offers support and mentoring to businesses or people returning to the workplace.

Geraldine Byrne is the President of Network Tipperary – speaking on Tipp Today earlier she explained what people can expect tomorrow evening.