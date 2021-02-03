Nenagh Hospital Staff To Be Vaccinated Next Week

An INMO official has stated her hope that all patient-facing staff at Nenagh Hospital will receive the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine next week.

Assistant Director of Industrial Relations, Mary Fogarty, says she’s been contacted by many local workers who are frustrated with the vaccine rollout.

Outpatient services, as well as the Local Injuries and Medical Assessment Units, are currently closed in Nenagh due to a Covid-19 outbreak which is causing significant staffing shortages.

Around half of the workforce there are yet to receive their first vaccine dose, including some who are treating infected patients.

Mary Fogarty says she expects further jabs to arrive next week for patient-facing staff:

“Anybody working on a ward, they had to be done (vaccinated) first and that didn’t happen. So the supply then ran out. Based on our engagement nationally with the HSE, they advise us that they are to recommence the rollout of the first dose of vaccinations to healthcare workers on the week commencing February 8th.

“So we expect that anybody who hasn’t had a vaccination yet will be contacted, and will be able to access the booking system to get their first dose.

“We’d expect that once the rollout commences on February 8th, that all frontline patient-facing workers in Nenagh and elsewhere, who haven’t yet had a vaccination, will be prioritised and will receive the vaccination in that administration of it.”