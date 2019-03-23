Nenagh to honour Tipp filmmaker

A young autistic Tipperary filmmaker is to be honoured by the Nenagh Municipal District.

Nicholas Ryan Purcell – who lives in Cloughjordan – was diagnosed with Aspergers in 2003 went on to study film and subsequently set up his own production company.

He received widespread acclaim for his debut documentary Against the Odds while his latest project ,This is Nicholas, focused on himself as a person living on the autism spectrum, battling depression and the importance of family and friends.

Councillor Michael O’Meara, who called on the council to recognise his achievements, says its richly deserved.