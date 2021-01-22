Nenagh GP urging over 70s to update phone info ahead of vaccine rollout

A local GP is encouraging the public to make sure their contact information is up-to-date as they prepare to begin rolling out vaccines to over 70s.

Nenagh’s Dr Pat Harrold says they expect to start vaccinating people over 70 in mid February when the first batch of the Astra Zeneca vaccine is delivered.

The jabs will be administered in GP surgeries, with that vaccine able to be stored at a regular fridge temperature.

GPs will be making contact with those on the list in the coming weeks, and Dr Harrold says that access to a smartphone will make it a little easier to access any paperwork required:

“If everybody could get in touch and make sure we have a mobile number, and prefarably a smartphone number. And then we’ll be ready to get cracking in mid February.”

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier, Dr Harrold also said believes that public behaviour this weekend will be crucial in continuing to contain the spread of Covid-19.

“Exercise the minimum of shopping, one person goes to the shops to get the essential things. And if you have to visit anybody as a carer, observe the distance, wear the mask, wash the hands. We have to tough it out. And this weekend will be very important.”