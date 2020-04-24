Nenagh GP dismisses suggestions doctors are avoiding visiting nursing homes because of COVID-19

A local GP is dismissing suggestions that some doctors are avoiding visiting nursing homes during the Covid-19 crisis.

Nenagh-based Dr Pat Harrold has echoed the views of representative groups after reports that some nursing homes were struggling to get GPs to visit on site.

Latest figures show there have been 7 clusters of Covid-19 cases in nursing homes in the midwest region, including north Tipperary, and two in the southeast region, which takes in the south of the county.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier, Dr Harrold said doctors are continuing to work with nursing homes, but explained why they’re taking precautions:

“An awful lot of GPs have caught it and you don’t want to be going around spreading it. The GPs of Ireland are also getting older, and this is a problem going on for a long time – there’s a lot of grey hair there!

“They don’t want to be catching it and you don’t want your doctor getting it. It’s something a bit daft.”

Meanwhile, Dr Harrold has also warned against complacency creeping in regarding Covid-19 restrictions.

He say he has noted a slight increase in footfall in the town, as the country gets closer to the expiration of current restrictions on May 5th.

HSE Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, outlined evidence last night that there has been increased movement of people in the country in recent days.