Fifteen year old Eve O’Carroll from Nenagh is one of 157 young people to be speaking in the Dáil today.

This is part of the RTE Youth Assembly on Climate.

Young people will be focusing on environment, economics, food, farming, power and education and the event will be chaired by Ceann Comhairle Sean O Fearghail.

Eve told Tipp FM News that the current politicians don’t give young people a lot of hope about climate change and what needs to be done.