Nenagh Gardaí have recovered a car which was stolen eight months ago.

Gardaí were performing a routine check of vehicles parked in Nenagh when they spotted the Citroën van in the Radharc Darach estate at around 6 o’clock last night.

A check on the Garda’s Active Mobility Device showed the vehicle had been stolen last July in Littleton.

The caris being technically examined and Garda investigations are ongoing.