Nenagh doctor says number of COVID-19 cases in young people a major cause for concern

The number of Covid-19 cases being recorded among younger people is a major cause for concern according to local GP Pat Harrold.

The Nenagh practitioner was responding to the fact that all 23 cases confirmed yesterday were among people under 45.

More than three quarters of them were under the age of 25.

Speaking on Tipp Today Dr Harrold said this is not surprising in some ways:

“You know, I don’t know is anyone surprised really because it’s hard to blame them. They’re hanging out with each other at house parties and really, anywhere you go, you see them.

“I think it’s kind of the eye of the storm myself. The thing is raging all over the world and there’s a lot of very silly behaviour in a lot of the countries, unfortunately.”

A leading immunologist also says the county is heading for a second surge, unless the government outlines its clear plan to deal with the virus.

The reproductive rate, which measures how many people on average will be infected by a confirmed case, now stands at, or above, 1.

Dr Tomás Ryan from Trinity College’s School of Biochemistry and Immunology says there’s a risk we are heading for a second lockdown.