A Nenagh Councillor wants to emulate a Limerick environmental strategy here in Tipperary.

Labour Cllr, Fiona Bonfield, is calling for Tipperary County Council to adopt a similar strategy to Team Limerick Cleanup.

Limerick’s successful venture involved over eighteen thousand volunteers cleaning up over 90 tonnes of waste across the county.

Cllr Bonfield feels this would be a success in Tipperary if the council could secure strong sponsors.