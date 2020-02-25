Nenagh councillor concerned about patient and staff safety at Limerick hospital

A Nenagh based councillor is putting pressure on HIQA to outline what steps are being taken to ensure safety at University Hospital Limerick.

Independent representative Seamus Morris says that overcrowding in the A&E means that it’s an “incredibly unsafe” work environment for staff.

In recent months, it has emerged that fire safety officers have expressed serious concern about overcrowding in the A&E.

Councillor Morris is asking the health watchdog HIQA to outline what recent inspections have taken place in the facility.

“I’m incredibly concerned about the safety of patients and those visiting. I’m also very concerned that it’s an incredibly unsafe work environment for those in the hospital,” he said.