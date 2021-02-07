Nenagh College to take on five million step challenge

The students and staff of Nenagh College are aiming to collectively walk five million steps next week.

Between Monday and Friday, the wellbeing challenge is aiming to encourage students and staff to get a break from their screens and get moving.

The five million steps represents each person in Ireland fighting against the ongoing pandemic.

Speaking to Tipp FM, teacher in Nenagh College Padraig Shrahan says the challenge will help students get outside after spending the school day looking at their screens:

“The way things are now obviously they’re not getting the chance to socialise as they normally would,

“They’d be going to soccer training, hurling training, music practices and all the rest and they’re not getting to do that now.

“So, we wanted to do something to give the students a break from their screens.

“We want to put it out there to the students and encourage them to get outside safely with their family to get fresh air and obviously to get physical exercise in then as well.

“As I said, the same as us all, we’re tied to working from home and now studying from home for our students, so we are just trying to push them to get outside.”