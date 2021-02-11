Nenagh & Clonmel Will Form Part Of Vaccine Rollout

Its been confirmed this morning that Tipperary will have 2 mass vaccination centers.

Nenagh and Clonmel will form part of the nationwide roll out of the long awaited vaccine with centers due to be operational in the coming days.

The Abbey Court Hotel in Nenagh will cover the north of the county, and the people in the south of the county will be inoculated in the Clonmel Park Hotel in Clonmel.

They form part of a nationwide network of 40 vaccination hubs, including 3 urban centers in Dublin, Cork and Galway.

Announcing the news this morning, Fianna Fail Deputy Jackie Cahill said it was very good news for Tipperary and provides a sense of hope that brighter, healthier days are ahead.

He also said that the prospect of not having to travel outside of our county to receive this much needed protection from the deadliness that Covid-19 poses will come as a relief to the majority of Tipperary people.

Work will begin immediately on setting up these hubs and they are expected to be up and running in the coming