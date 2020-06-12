Nenagh Children’s Arts Festival gets underway today

Nenagh Children’s Film Festival gets underway later today.

Running until Sunday, this event has been adapted to become an online showcase of local talents, as well as providing workshops with industry leaders.

Those interested in taking part can do so by browsing the full lineup of events on the Nenagh Arts Centre website.

Artistic Director at Nenagh Arts Centre, Eva Birdthistle, is hopeful of a great online festival:

“It’s been a massive learning curve to how we can showcase something of massive quality, and especially at a time when we’re all online, we’re getting slightly exhausted by Zooms and things of not massive quality.

“So it’s really important for us that we get this right. Now, obviously, this is the day it starts, fingers crossed we’ve planned for everything and we’re really hoping it goes off without any hitch.”

Eva has also been explaining to Tipp FM News how to get involved:

“All you have to do is go to www.nenagharts.com, you’ll see on the menu on top where it says Nenagh Children’s Film Festival – click on there and have a look at the programme, it’s all up there. And then you just click into the piece that you want, whether it’s a film or a workshop, you book your tickets, an email gets sent to your inbox with a link to watch. And obviously, the link goes live at a particular time.”