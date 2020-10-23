Nenagh Arts Centre has been honoured with a Heritage Award

They’ve won Best Project for Tipperary for their initiative called ‘A Harvest Knot for Lughnasa’.

Speaking to Tipp FM News, Artistic Director at the centre, Eva Birdthistle says it was run over the summer.

“For the month of July we had an online workshop for people to log-in and have a look. They could come to the Arts Centre and collect their heritage harvest knot-packs which had all the ingredients in it to make a number of these knots.”

“Then we asked the participants to take photographs of themselves wearing the knots because the idea of the harvest knot was that you wore it yourself or gave it to someone you love. We did an exhibition of selfies then for the month of August of people wearing their knots.”