Nenagh area has Tipp’s highest Covid-19 infection rate in last fortnight

The Nenagh Local Electoral Area has recorded the largest number of Covid-19 cases in Tipperary over the last fortnight.

Latest figures reveal 125 cases in the area between January 19th and February 1st, which also give it the highest infection rate in the county at 585 cases per 100,000 people.

That’s followed by Cashel-Tipperary which has had 416 cases per 100,000 people, after 114 new cases were reported in the area.

Clonmel has the lowest rate per 100,000 people at 243, closely followed by Roscrea-Templemore and Carrick-on-Suir.

Full Local Electoral Area (LEA) details:

Nenagh – 125 (new cases) / 585 (cases per 100,000 people)

Cashel-Tipperary – 114 / 416

Newport – 66 / 403

Cahir – 50 / 340

Thurles – 65 / 335

Carrick-on-Suir – 52 / 267

Roscrea-Templemore – 43 / 259

Clonmel – 59 / 243