Negotiations with land and property owners continuing to build new Killaloe-Ballina bridge

Extra resources are being put into finalising negotiations with land and property owners affected by the new Killaloe-Ballina bridge.

That’s according to Tipperary Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill, who says increased focus is being put into finalising negotiations, with advance work on the project due to start towards the end of this year.

The 6.2 kilometre scheme will cross the Shannon around a kilometre below the existing bridge which dates back to the 1800’s.

Deputy Cahill received an update on the road project from a senior engineer at Clare County Council:

“There are a lot of householders affected as well where the front of their houses are going to be taken away. It’s not just farmers who are being affected in this case, there’s a lot of householders in the area as well.

“There is a significant amount of people along the route so there are negotiations ongoing. They stalled there for the last couple of months but I’ve been assured by the engineer with Clare County Council that they are going to extra resources into getting these negotiations concluded as quickly as possible.”