More needed for mental health in Tipperary

The Minister for Mental Health, Jim Daly announced Thurles as the base for a new Jigsaw service for Tipperary.

Alongside hubs in Nenagh and Clonmel, it is hoped the opening of this centre will help to alleviate the current mental health crisis.

Minister Daly admitted Tipperary is in need of facilities and that the closure of St Michael’s may have been premature.

However, there have been calls for more clarity from the Minister by community members.

This includes details on a proposed crisis house on the Kilconnor Road in Clonmel, set to start construction in March 2020.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning, consultant psychiatrist Dr Alan Moore said the expected 10 crisis beds in this unit do not replace the 18 closed acute beds in St. Michael’s.

Concerns were also raised over staffing issues with a call to lift the moratorium on staff recruitment to fill the 22 nursing staff vacancies.

Speaking on Tipp Today Fr Michael Toomey said that the expected 27/4 service by a liason psychiatrist nurse in South Tipperary General isn’t meeting the needs of the county.