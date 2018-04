Calls have been made by a Tipperary councillor for medical cards to be given to cancer patients.

Micheál Anglim says they should be distributed free to reduce the financial burden on patients.

The Ardfinnan native claims the Government are spending money on unnecessary schemes, when it would be better spend to aid in cancer care.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning, the Fianna Fáil representative says that sufferers need all the help they can get…