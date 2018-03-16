Need for additional staff to inspect private rental properties

Tipperary County Council are employing additional staff to assist in the inspections of private rental properties for Housing Assistance Payment recipients.

Calls were made to examine the issue in this month’s meeting of Nenagh Municipal district after properties being approved for the scheme were described as substandard.

Independent Cllr Seamus Morris criticised the scheme in which the local authority make payments directly to the landlord of the property, however there are strict limitations to the price of the rent in the chosen property.

Director of housing Clare Curley says the council want to ensure the properties are fit for purpose: