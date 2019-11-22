Nearly 80 on trolleys in hospitals serving Tipperary

There are nearly 80 people waiting for beds at hospitals serving the Premier county today.

University Hospital Limerick, which serves the North of the county has 57 people without a bed today, while South Tipperary General in Clonmel has 20 without a bed.

Eleven of those are in the emergency department and nine are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

This comes on a day when 455 are waiting for a bed nationally, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

Cork University Hospital is the second busiest hospital in the country today with 41 waiting for a bed.