Tipperary photographer wins national award

A Tipperary photographer has won the RTE and National Botanic Gardens “Eye on Nature” competition.

The photo of the tiny orange ladybird – which is only 5 millimetres in size – was taken at the Cabragh Wetlands in Thurles.

It’s the work of Larry Doherty from Thurles who is an amateur photographer with a particular interest in macro insect photography.

His winning effort was one of 12 shortlisted from thousands of entries and will be showcased at the National Botanic Gardens.

Clonmel photographer Phil Greaves was also among the finalists with photo of a leaf cutter bee taken in his back garden.