National Slow Down Day underway across Tipperary with a number of drivers caught speeding

63 people have been arrested on suspicion of drink or drug driving in Tipperary since the lockdown began.

The figure comes as a 24-hour safe driving campaign continues in the form of National Slow Down Day today.

Already today, one driver in Clonmel was caught travelling at 99 kilometres in a 50 kilometre zone.

Since the start of the year 13 serious injury collisions have taken place in Tipperary.

And local Inspector James White says drivers need to pay particular attention to walkers and cyclists:

“Of the 57 lives lost this year, approximately 30% are pedestrians. Given the present climate in lockdown, a lot of people are now out exercising. A lot of them may be in areas that we may not necessarily have seen them in before.

“So, when one goes around that corner, one could encounter a pedestrian or a cyclist. And they are very vulnerable – they are extremely vulnerable.

“If you’re travelling at an excess speed, you just can’t stop in time.”

Inspector White says the importance of lowering your speed on the roads cannot be overstated:

“Speed, unfortunately, is consistantly playing a role in fatalities and in the serious injury collisions. I was just looking there this morning and a cyclist or a pedestrian, if they were struck by a vehicle travelling at 60 kilometres per hour, they have a 10% chance of surviving the collision.

“However, if they’re struck by a vehicle travelling at half that speed, at 30 kilometres an hour, they have a 90% chane of survival.”

Gardaí say that so far today, notable speed detections include:

· 99km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R707 Burgagery Lands East, Clonmel, Tipperary

· 85km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R265 Porthall Ballindrait Donegal

· 101km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the Katherine Tynan Road Dublin24 Dublin

· 101km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the Navan Road Dublin15 Dublin

· 124km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the M50 Kilmore Big Dublin17 Dublin

· 92km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the R147 Piercetown Dunboyne Meath

· 76km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R445 Mooreabbey Demesne Monasterevin Kildare

· 74km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R118 Rock Road Dublin4 Dublin

· 71km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Davitt Road Dublin12 Dublin

· 85km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the Old Airport Road Cloghran Dublin

· 84km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the L2998 Killahora Glounthaune Cork

· 66km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R348 Deerpark Ballinasloe Galway

· 64km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Ballinacurra Road Limerick Limerick

· 128km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N4 Clongawny Mullingar Westmeath

· 100km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the N17 Carrowclare Lavagh Sligo

· 124km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the M50 Finglas Dublin11 Dublin

· 61km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N78 Drumgoole Castlecomer Kilkenny

· 121km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N11 Kilmurry North Kilmacanoge Wicklow

· 60km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N24 Bohercrow Tipperary Tipperary

· 60km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N5 Carrownageelaun Tulsk Roscommon

· 71km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the R750 Merrymeeting Rathnew Wicklow

· 59km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R755 Ashtown Or Ballinafunshoge Roundwood Wicklow

· 115km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N18 Clonmoney North Bunratty Clare

· 91km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the N2 Drumcaw Monaghan Monaghan

· 111km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N25 Davidstown Barntown Wexford

· 111km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N72 Ballynadeige Lismore Waterford