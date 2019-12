The Head Guide at Nenagh Castle Kevin Whelan is asking the people of Tipperary to root out any old Castle Brand factory products.

These pots and pans, kettles and old signposts were made in the Alluminium Factory in Nenagh.

The Folklife Division of the National Museum of Ireland would like to display these items in their museum in Castlebar, Mayo.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier, Kevin explained where the interest came from in the products.