The number of sex crimes reported to the gardaí increased by 26% last year.

This morning the government will launch a new national awareness campaign aimed at tackling sexual violence and harassment.

“No Excuses” will feature ads on TV, radio, cinema and social media – showing different scenarios in a bid to get people to think about their behaviour.

CEO of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, Tipperary woman Noeline Blackwell, says the campaign is much needed.