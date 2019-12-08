National award for Tipperary students sign language project

Students from a Tipperary town school have won a national award for their project about Irish sign language.

Transition Year students from the Abbey CBS won the award in the Disability Provision category, of the annual Chambers Ireland Excellence in Local Government Awards.

Their project ‘Sign of the Times’ was a collaborative effort between the school, community healthcare and local authority services.

Through their project, the students urge others to learn Irish sign language, as it can help people from the deaf community feel more included in society.

The boy’s teacher Jolene Carey told Tipp FM News where the idea came from and who it was inspired by.