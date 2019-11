The N62 is closed near Thurles after a serious collision this morning.

The single car crash happened on the road between Turtulla Cross and Pouldine Cross shortly after 3am this morning.

The road is currently closed while a forensic examination takes place – and will likely remain closed for a number of hours.

Gardai say a number of diversions are in place and to avoid Thurles if possible as traffic will be heavier than usual.