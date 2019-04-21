N24 reopens after serious crash

The N24 has fully reopened following a serious crash on the outskirts of Clonmel.

The road had been partially closed between the Bulmers Factory and the Moangarriff roundabout following a collision between a motorbike and a horse shortly before 1pm.

The motorcyclist and the rider of the horse were taken to South Tipperary General Hospital, where the motorcyclist’s condition was described as ‘serious’ by Gardai.

The horse involved was taken uninjured from the scene.

Gardai also confirmed that, contrary to online speculation, the horse was not pulling a sulky.

The road remained partially blocked for a number of hours with a one-way system into Clonmel in operation while forensic investigators conducted an examination of the scene.

The road reopened at around half five this evening.

Clonmel Gardai are asking anyone who might have seen the incident or has dash-cam footage to contact them on 052 6177640.