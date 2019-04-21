N24 on outskirts of Clonmel closed after serious crash

A section of the N24 has been closed following a collision this afternoon.

It’s understood that a male motorcyclist struck a horse on the road between the Moangarriff Roundabout and the Bulmers factory in Clonmel.

Both the motorcyclist and the rider of the horse have been taken to South Tipperary General Hospital – Gardai have described the motorcyclist’s injuries as ‘serious’.

The road has been closed on the route coming from Clonmel while the lane coming into the town is opened to help ease traffic.

Forensic investigators are currently en route to the scene and a full closure of the road may be required.

Diversions are in place.

Clonmel Gardai are asking anyone who might have seen the incident or has dash-cam footage to contact them on 052 6177640.