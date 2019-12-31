N24 Clonmel bypass road surface very poor

There have been widespread concerns about the surface of the N24 on the Clonmel bypass, where works are currently paused.

The works will continue on January 6th, but Fianna Fáil Councillor Siobhan Ambrose says the current surface is worse now than it was before the works began.

At the recent Clonmel Borough meeting, the District Engineer Michael Moroney said he would refer the matter to the roads department.

Cllr Ambrose said the stretch of road between the Cahir and Cashel road roundabouts gets a lot of heavy traffic and the surface is appalling.