There’s good news for the 12,000 customers on the Fethard Water Supply.

A Do Not Drink notice which had been in place for nearly four weeks has been lifted.

The supply was contaminated after thousands of litres of kerosene entered the River Anner near Mullinahone and subsequently got into treatment plant and network.

Irish Water say people can now resume normal use of their water for drinking, cooking and other activities.

Duane O’Brien is Water Operations Lead for Tipperary.