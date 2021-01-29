Music Generation Tipperary launch online initiative

Generations of Tipperary folk are being encouraged to come together online to sing in a family choir in the coming months.

Music Generation Tipperary is launching a 10-week programme in which people will be able to come together online to learn and sing songs while public health restrictions are in place.

Dr Aidan O’Donnell from Music Generation Tipperary says they’re aiming to create “hubs in the home”, where people can link up with loved ones to do something unique.

“Any family in Tipperary can sign up – it’s €10 per family per week.”

“The idea is that Granny and Grandad can sing with their grandchildren all in the safety of their own home through these online classes.”

“Basically we’re creating an online choir – but it’s not just for Granny’s and Grandad’s and the young people. The young people could also be there with their parents as well so it literally could be three generations of the family connecting together but in a really safe way.”

Anybody interested is asked to e-mail [email protected]