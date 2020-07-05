UPDATE: Man dies after three car collision in south Tipperary

A man in his 70s has died in a three car collision in south Tipperary.

The collision occurred just before 7am this morning at South Lodge on the N76 near Grangemockler.

The man who was pronounced dead at the scene was a front seat passenger in one of the cars.

The rear seat passenger of another car involved, a man in his 20s, was taken to St. Luke’s General Hospital in a critical condition. No other serious injuries are reported as a result of the incident.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and he is currently being detained at Clonmel Garda Station.

Gardaí at Clonmel are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.