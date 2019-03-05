Mr Moonlight murder trial continues

A farm hand who worked with Patrick Quirke has told his murder trial that he didn’t know about the run-off tank where Bobby Ryan’s body was found.

Mr. Quirke, a 50-year-old farmer from Breanshamore denies murdering the local DJ, who was known locally as Mr. Moonlight.

Patrick Quirke is accused of murdering his ex-lover’s boyfriend sometime between June 3rd 2011 and April 30th 2013.

Bobby Ryan’s last reported sighting was leaving Mary Lowry’s home 22 months before the accused found his body in a run-off tank on her farm.

Gary Cunningham told the jury he used to help him on his home farm and on Mrs. Lowry’s farm, which was leased by the accused.

He said he wasn’t aware of the tank where Mr. Ryan’s body was found and remembered one quick conversation with Mr. Quirke relating to rumours about what happened and he remembered Pat telling him he heard a rumour there was a “Polish group” involved.

Another farm worker called Emmett Kenny said nobody ever told him about the tank. He said he was never asked to fence it off and thought it was a septic tank.