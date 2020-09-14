Movie fans hoping to see Matt Damon and Ben Affleck in Cahir

Hollywood is coming to Tipperary over the coming weeks.

Directed by Ridley Scott, The Last Duel featuring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon is being filmed in Cahir.

As a result the Castle Street Car Park will be closed to the public from today until October 9th.

Pedestrian access to Inch Field will be maintained except between Sunday 27th and Wednesday 30th of September when the amenity will be closed to the public.

Cahir Farmers’ Market will continue to operate during this period.

The last movie to be filmed in Cahir Castle – The Green Knight starring Dev Patel – was due to have been released earlier this year but has been delayed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.