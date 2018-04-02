Motorists urged to drive with caution on M7 in Tipp

Motorists are being urged to drive with extreme caution along the M7 between Roscrea and Birdhill following sleet and snow showers early this morning.

The stretch of road between Junction 22 and Junction 27 in the north of the county is particular dangerous during bad weather conditions – with multiple collistions taking place last week following hail showers.

Status Yellow Weather warning is in place for the whole country until 6pm today.

Heavy rain is forecast in the south of the country and is expected to turn to sleet as it moves north.

On wet or icy roads, slow down and allow more space between your vehicle and the one in front.