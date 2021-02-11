Motorists Urged to be Cautious as Snow Falls Across Tipp

Motorists are warned to stay cautious as flurries of snow hit many parts of Tipperary this afternoon.

A status yellow snow / ice warning is in place for Munster, Connacht and Leinster until tomorrow morning, but heavier rain is expected to fall later in the day.

The Council’s Severe Weather Team met again this morning, and any necessary gritting of roads will continue in the coming days.

Ger Walsh is Senior Executive Officer with Tipperary County Council. He says the outlook has changed for the better and with rain forecast this evening it will melt much of the snow but it could in turn lead to flooding in many parts of the County.