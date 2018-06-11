Motorists in Nenagh facing disruption later this month



Motorists in Nenagh are facing some disruption later this month.

Several streets in the town will close to facilitiate road resurfacing works.

Emmet Place, Sarsfield street, Mitchel Street and Summerhill will be closed on a roll over basis from the 25th of June until August 3rd.

This is to facilitate street repairs following the extensive work carried out during the 17 million euro waterwater and gas projects which were carried out in the town.

The roads will close from Monday to Friday from 7am to 7pm, beginning on the week of June 25th at Emmet Place.