A motorist was detected travelling at 204 kilometres an hour on the M7 at Nenagh yesterday.

Thurles Roads Policing Unit were conducting a speed check on the M7 and intercepted the vehicle.

It was discovered that a learner permit holder was driving with no full licenced holder.

The driver also had no tax and no insurance and was in possession of a small bag of cannabis. The driver was arrested and charged to appear in court and the vehicle was seized by Gardai.