A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after crashing on the M7 motorway near Toomevara.

The man was involved in the single vehicle incident on the northbound route shortly after 6pm between Junction 23 Moneygall and Junction 24 Toomevara.

The road had been closed for a time as emergency services arrived on the scene, but one lane has since reopened.

The man has been brought to University Hospital Limerick with his injuries.