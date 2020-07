A motorcyclist has been hospitalised following a collision outside Clonmel earlier.

The incident happened on the Clonmel to Ballymacarbry Road near the turnoff for Newcastle, shortly before 10 o’clock this morning.

It’s understood the bike collided with a truck.

Emergency services attended the scene and the woman driving the bike was removed by ambulance to hospital with what are understood to be non-life-threatening injuries.

That stretch of road has since been cleared.