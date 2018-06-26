Mother of drink drive victim requests meeting with Mattie McGrath



There have been calls for a Tipperary TD to explain his stance on the proposed drink driving laws.

Christina Donnelly lost her 24 year old son Brendan in 2009, due to the actions of a drunk driver.

She has been campaigning for stricter laws on drink driving since, and says she has been continuously refused a meeting with Deputy Mattie McGrath, who’s opposed to the new legislation.

The limits have been reduced over the years from 100mg to 80, with the current legislation going through the Dáil seeking to further reduce this to 50mg.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning Christina said she wants to ask Deputy McGrath why he won’t support it.