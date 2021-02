A special meeting of Tipperary County Council is to take place in response to the recent Mother and Baby Home report.

The meeting, which is scheduled for next Monday over Zoom, will hear a presentation from Sean Ross survivor, Teresa Collins.

She will be speaking on behalf of the ‘We are still here’ group.

The meeting will also hear calls from Councillor Pat English to have the government declare a National Day of Recognition for survivors of Mother and Baby Homes.