Missing Tipp Man Located Safe & Well

The search for a man missing in Tipperary since wednesday has come to happy conclusion this evening.

Anthony Mangan from Newcastle had been reported missing from his home in Newcastle on Wednesday.

Search teams had been mobilised today but Anthony was found safe and well this afternoon at the Vee, after a member of the public saw a car matching the description of the Garda appeal and contacted Gardai.

The air support unit was dispatched to the area and Anthony was located shortly after.

Gardai have thanked the public for their help in the search.