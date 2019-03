Gardai are appealing for help finding a Tipperary man missing for more than a month.

William Delaney was last seen in the Portlaoise area on the 31st of January.

The 57-year-old, who is originally from Tipperary town, is described as 5″ 6, with medium build, black/grey hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who can help find him is asked to contact Gardaí.