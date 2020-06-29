Search resumes for 13 year old girl in North Tipp

A major search operation is underway in the Newport area for a teenage girl.

Aoife Kidman – who is also known as Eva – has been missing from her home since the early hours of yesterday morning.

The 13 year old is 5’ 8” in height with long brown hair, blue/grey eyes and of slim build.

Aoife has two piercings in each ear – it’s not known what she was wearing at the time she went missing.

Local Councillor Fiona Bonfield says the Civil Defence is one of the groups involved in the search.

“I know a lot of the teams are mobilised again this morning – the Civil Defence have assistance from Thurles, Clonmel, Ballingarry and Nenagh. There was over 27 volunteers responding.”

“I know the coast guard are involved as well – Killaloe and Doolin Coast Guards, Tipperary Search and Rescue and the rescue 115 helicopter was called in yesterday evening.”

Anyone with any information on Aoife’s whereabouts are asked to contact Newport Garda Station on 061 378 102, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.