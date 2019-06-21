Search continues for body of missing Tipperary man

Two people, including a teenage girl, remain in custody after being arrested on suspicion of the murder of a Tipperary man, who went missing in Laois in January.

Gardaí investigating the disappearance of 56 year old William Delaney are conducting a widespread search in the Rock of Dunamase area, along with members of the Defence Forces.

The area around the Rock of Dunamase, between Portlaoise and Stradbally, remains sealed off this afternoon, with tourists being turned away from visiting the popular site.

The search here began on Tuesday after a member of the public claimed William Delaney had been assaulted and buried in the area.

It was temporarily suspended yesterday after a man in his thirties and a teenage girl were arrested on suspicion of murder.

They’re being held at Portlaoise and Tullamore Garda Stations for questioning.

56-year old William Delaney had been living in the Fieldbrook estate in Portlaoise and was reported missing by his family on January 31st.

Defence Forces personnel are assisting Gardaí with today’s search.